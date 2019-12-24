× Where’s Santa right now? Here’s how to track him online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You really don’t need an app to track Santa.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command — better known as NORAD — is once again following Santa’s journey this Christmas.

NORAD’s radars detected Saint Nick’s sleigh departing the North Pole just after 3 Tuesday morning, our time — shortly after he reviewed his flight plan with his nine reindeer.

His first stops were in eastern Russia and Asia, just in time for Christmas Day there.

NORAD has been tracking Santa for 64 years, and the tradition started because of a misprint in a newspaper.

Someone called in to NORAD with a wrong number, thinking that they were calling Santa Claus. Since NORAD is in the air defense business, they thought they might as well track Santa, too.

You can track Santa’s journey by accessing NORAD’s official Santa Tracker on their website, noradsanta.org.

Kids can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to speak live with trackers.