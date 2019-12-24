State offers $10,000 reward for man wanted in Rhodes student’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is increasing the pressure in the hunt to find a 23-year-old accused of killing two men, including a Rhodes College student, at a Nashville bar early Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Michael Mosley to the state’s Most Wanted list on Wednesday, and Gov. Bill Lee approved a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Mosley is wanted on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide for a stabbing at The Dogwood bar in Nashville that killed two men and injured another.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed. Nashville Police believe the stabbing began with a fight over unwanted advances toward a woman at the bar.

Beathard was the brother of a San Francisco 49ers quarterback and son of a country music songwriter.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, where friends said he was majoring in political science and planned to go to law school. He is from Middle Tennessee.

Mosley has an extensive criminal history with past charges of assault and robbery, according to news partner WKRN. At the time of the fatal stabbing, investigators said Mosley was free on a $5,000 bond after attacking a 37-year-old woman at a Walmart in December 2018.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.