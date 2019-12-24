× One man killed in Millington shooting

MILLINGTON, Tenn. —One man is dead after a shooting in Millington late Monday night.

Police were on the scene near Highway 51 and Bill Knight Road around 10 p.m. They found one man laying in the grass, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Regional One but was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the victim was shot while walking near the Commodore Villages apartments.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.