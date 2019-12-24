× Memphis restaurant owner plans to give back to community on Christmas holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South restaurant owner is taking The Season of Giving in a literal sense, as she’s preparing to give away hot meals and warm clothes to those less fortunate on Christmas.

Tucked away on Cleveland Street, right across from the historic Crump Stadium, it was quiet outside Peggy’s healthy home cooking Tuesday, but it was packed inside the front door as the staff prepared for Christmas.

“It’s all about helping other people,” owner Peggy Brown said.

Peggy’s will offer a hot meal for any homeless or less fortunate person who can make it to the store.

“Vegetable beef soup, navy bean soup, good fresh corn bread, we have all types of pastries,” Brown said. “We’ll have coffee and tea and lemonade.”

They’ll send them away with a fruit bag, gloves and winter coat.

“It’s gonna get cold,” Brown said. “You know, people living out on the street, you need something to keep you warm.”

Brown said she’s been hosting holiday events like this ever since she opened her business about 10 years ago.

It’s a beautiful sentiment from a successful restaurant owner, being so selfless for others that are less fortunate. But Brown does take something from the experience that makes it all worth it.

“It’s about people true enough, but it makes you feel good when you give back to the community,” she said. “It’s a good feeling. I think it makes you as happy as it makes the people.”

Peggy’s will host the event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.