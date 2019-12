× Father charged with child abuse after 2-year-old injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father is charged with aggravated child abuse after his 2-year-old ended up at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.

A social worker and attending physician alerted police that the child was at the hospital Monday with injuries caused by blunt-force trauma to the stomach.

The child’s father, Jarrod Wright, 19, admitted he was responsible, police said.

Wright has a court date set for Thursday.