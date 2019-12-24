× Animals at Memphis Animal Services set for a merry Christmas thanks to toy donors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the season of giving, and thanks to animal lovers around the Mid-South, Memphis Animal Services collected hundreds of presents early Tuesday morning.

Santa came early at MAS, with hundreds of toys and treats arriving on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the three-week Santa Paws drive.

Drives like this allow MAS to function and take care of so many dogs and cats on a daily basis. The gifts allow for a merry Christmas and also improve quality of life for the animals for months to come.

Teaming up with Meadow Wood Rescue and Hollywood Feed, members of the community donated toys at stores around Memphis, so they could end up at MAS.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, but it’s so much great stuff for the dogs and cats here at Memphis Animal Services,” Katie Pemberton, community engagement specialist at MAS, said.

The wave of toys, blankets and other pet-friendly gifts allows the animals at MAS to live an enhanced quality of life during their stay at the facility.

“We have to have supplies to make our dogs and cats lives more comfortable while they’re here, whether that’s soft bedding, or toys or treats, and this supply drive helped us do that,” Pemberton said.

2019 was one of the busiest years in the history of the organization. MAS saw more than 11,000 animals — a 25-30% increase from 2018. That means help and support from the community are more meaningful than ever.

“Every single person who can stand up and say, ‘I can help,’ is so valuable to us,” Pemberton said. “So for a group to put so many resources behind this, it’s just such a huge thing for us and the animals in our care.”

The Santa Paws campaign may be over, but MAS takes donations year-round. So if you’ve got the resources, you can always visit the facility and help make a difference.