Tiger forward Precious Achiuwa named AAC Freshman of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – University of Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week Monday for his performance last week against Jackson State.

Achiuwa scored 20 points and added nine rebounds in leading the ninth-ranked Tigers (10-1) to a 77-49 victory over JSU, the UofM’s eighth-straight win.

Achiuwa narrowly missed posting his seventh-straight game with double-digit rebounds. He leads the league in rebounding with a 9.8 average.

With the exception of one week, Memphis has had at least one player earn a spot on the Player of the Week, Freshman of the Week or Honor Roll each week since the season began. James Wiseman (Nov. 11), Lester Quinones (Nov. 18) and Boogie Ellis (Dec. 2) and Achiuwa have earned Freshman of the Week recognition. Lomax was named to the weekly honor roll on Dec. 9 and Achiuwa was named Player of the Week Nov. 25.

Memphis resumes play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum against New Orleans and opens AAC play next Monday at home against Tulane.