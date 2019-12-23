× Police: Machete-wielding man charged in Berclair attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after police say he broke into a Berclair home and began trying to kill a man inside with a machete.

The victim told police that he woke up Saturday to Kevin Armour standing over him with a machete inside his home on Weiner Road.

Armour reportedly called the man by name and said, “the voices in my head are telling me to kill you.”

He then swung the machete, badly injuring the victim when he held up his hand to block the blow, according to a police statement.

Armour allegedly kept swinging as the victim ran outside to a neighbor’s house, and cornered the victim on the neighbor’s front porch.

The victim was able to jump off the porch and get away when Armour looked over his shoulder, he told police. He was treated at Regional One.

Police say they found Armour a few blocks away at a home on Townes Avenue. They say he still had the machete and cellphone with him.

In addition to attempted murder, Armour faces charges of especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft after allegedly taking the victim’s cellphone. He is scheduled for a court date Thursday.

A police affidavit did not specify how Armour and the victim knew each other. The victim told police Armour did not have permission to be in his house.