Nashville Police seek man for questioning in stabbing that killed Rhodes student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Nashville are looking for a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of two men, including a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, at a bar Saturday.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say Michael D. Mosley, 23, is strongly believed to have information about the murders and is being sought for questioning. They asked the public’s help in finding Mosley, saying he was present inside and outside the bar around the time the fight occurred.

Anyone seeing Mosley or knowing his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday at The Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis and was set to graduate in 2020. According to a Facebook post from Rhodes Student Government, Trapeni was “an integral part of student life at Rhodes” and a “selfless volunteer” who’d helped many find legal services.

Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, a statement from the team released on Twitter said. Their grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, a former longtime NFL executive.

Police say they died after being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third stabbing victim, Alvin Jefferson (A.J.) Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is recovering

The dispute began over an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar, police said.

Nashville Police also released photo from surveillance video of several other people wanted for questioning in the incident.