Manhunt Monday: Killer unknown three years after record store owner killed in store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elderly store owner was murdered inside of his business three years ago, and the killer is still on the run.

It’s taken Alton Gibson three years to talk about his brother Jerry Gibson’s murder.

“I wish I could hold him and tell him how much I love him and how much he’s missed and what a joy he was to so many people,” Alton said.

It brings him to tears every time he thinks about it. Alton and Jerry talked every day and spent every holiday sitting around the dinner table sharing laughs and talking about the good ole’ days.

But that all changed in December of 2016 when Jerry was brutally murdered.

Memphis Police said he was inside River City Records on Highland Street when someone walked in and attacked him.

“The coroner said this was a vicious intent to do bodily harm, they didn’t hit him once and knock him down, they hit him three times,” Alton said.

“This was a 79-year-old man,” MPD Lt. Tony Mullins said. “If you just wanted his money, he probably would’ve just given it to you, you didn’t have to kill him. It was unnecessary. It’s extreme violence for no reason.”

Alton doesn’t understand why someone would want to harm his brother, who was a man so caring he would give a stranger the shirt off his back.

“He would keep peanut butter crackers and fruit in the shop the give to people that was homeless,” Alton said.

Officers say the motive was likely robbery, and it’s also possible Gibson may have known his killer.

“It could’ve been someone that he’s dealt with before, and he was comfortable enough to let inside the store and turned on him,” Mullins said.

Gibson’s family believes someone knows what happened Jerry and hopes they will do the right thing and call the police.

If you know who killed Jerry Gibson, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.

