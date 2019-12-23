× Man wanted for stealing $12k of merchandise from two Memphis-area malls

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from two area malls.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to be on the lookout for Davey Floyd, who has multiple warrants out of Collierville and Shelby County.

SCSO said Floyd is responsible for stealing $12,000 worth of merchandise from Dillard’s at Carriage Crossing in Collierville and Dillard’s at the Wolfchase Galleria mall.

Anyone who sees Floyd or has information about him should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.