Man wanted by Nashville Police for stabbing that killed Rhodes student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Nashville are looking for a person who they say is responsible for the fatal stabbing of two men, including a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, at a Nashville bar Saturday.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say Michael D. Mosley, 23, is wanted for the stabbing. They asked the public’s help in finding Mosley, who is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

BREAKING: Arrest warrants are being sworn out charging Michael D. Mosley, 23, with 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for the stabbing of 3 men outside The Dogwood Bar early Saturday. See Mosley? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/SLTThxPP1T — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 24, 2019

Anyone who sees Mosley or knows his location is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday at The Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College and was set to graduate in 2020. According to a Facebook post from Rhodes Student Government, Trapeni was “an integral part of student life at Rhodes” and a “selfless volunteer” who’d helped many find legal services.

Family members told WKRN that he was majoring in political science and planned to go to law school after graduation.

Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, a statement from the team released on Twitter said. Their grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, a former longtime NFL executive.

Police say they died after being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third stabbing victim, Alvin Jefferson (A.J.) Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is recovering.

The dispute began over an unwanted advance made by a man toward a woman in the bar, police said.

Nashville Police also released photo from surveillance video of several other people wanted for questioning in the incident.