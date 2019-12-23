× Man shot in northeast Memphis, police search for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Memphis on Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., Memphis Police responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Country Green Road. A man was shot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspects are known to the victim. They identified the suspects as three or four Hispanic men in their mid-20s.

The suspects left the scene in a gray Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.