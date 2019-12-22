Titans fall to Saints, but playoff hopes still alive

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked for a 10-yard loss by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  – The New Orleans Saints will be playing for one of the NFC’s top two seeds and a first-round playoff bye after pulling out a 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Saints rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 24 straight. Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes. Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs for his first scores. Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 136 yards to set an NFL record with 145 receptions this season. The Titans still have a chance to earn a playoff berth. With Pittsburgh’s loss to the Jets the Titans must win the finale in Houston.

