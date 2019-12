× Pedestrian found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was found dead in a road in South Memphis on Sunday, and police don’t know who is responsible.

Memphis Police said they were on the scene at Byrd and Pendleton around 10 p.m.

A pedestrian was found dead in the roadway.

Police said they do not have information on a suspect responsible. They have also not yet identified the pedestrian.

This is an ongoing investigation.