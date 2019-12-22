× New Mexico State pulls of upset over Mississippi State in Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. – Johnny McCants scored a game-high 18 points, including the go-ahead jumper with two minutes left as New Mexico State turned aside a Mississippi State rally to secure a 58-52 win. Mississippi State came from 14 points down to edge ahead 52-51 on Reggie Perry’s dunk. McCants answered with a jumper at 2:02 to put the Aggies back in the lead and, after a Mississippi State miss, Evan Gilyard’s jumper in the paint pushed the New Mexico State lead to 55-52.