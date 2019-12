× Man critically injured after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured in the hospital after being shot in North Memphis on Sunday.

Police said they were on the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Birch Street.

A man was found shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.