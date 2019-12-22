× ‘I didn’t mean to do it:’ Suspect apologizes to police after apparent road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent case of road rage ended with a man’s vehicle being shot at in Orange Mound on Saturday, and the suspect police think is responsible apologized for the crime.

The victim said he was in his car at a yield sign near Supreme Avenue and Trezevant Street when a man, later identified as 29-year-old Frederick Frierson, pulled up, drove around his vehicle and fired three shots at him.

One of the bullets hit the vehicle, but thankfully the victim wasn’t hit.

The officer on the case was completing his report on the shooting at the scene when he spotted Frierson’s truck across the street.

That officer stopped Frierson and detained him, and he said Frierson admitted to the shooting, allegedly telling police, “I am sorry. I didn’t mean to do it. Is he OK?”

Officers searched his vehicle and said they found a gun and some marijuana.

Frierson is now charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, along with other charges.