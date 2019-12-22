Child shot in West Memphis neighborhood

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A child was shot in West Memphis on Sunday, and police are still investigating.

West Memphis Police said they responded to the scene of the shooting at 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Drive.

A boy was suffering from a gunshot, and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

This is an active investigation, and police have not released any other information.

WREG is on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

