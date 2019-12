× Woman shot to death in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot to death in the Bethel Grove area of South Memphis Friday night.

Police responded to Jonah Avenue at Hugenot Street at 11:30 p.m.

They found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by Memphis Fire Department crews.

A man who was with the woman was unhurt.

Police don’t have anyone in custody but say the victims may have known the suspect.

Call 901-528-CASH w tips.