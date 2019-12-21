× Woman hit by car in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hit by a car in northeast Memphis on Saturday and is in the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks.

A woman had been hit by a car while walking across the street.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver responsible stayed on the scene. They did not say if any charges will be filed.

Nearby streets were blocked off as MPD investigated the scene.

This story will be updated if WREG learns new information.