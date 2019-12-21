× Two people shot at Hickory Hill shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in front of businesses in Hickory Hill on Saturday, and police don’t have any information about the suspect.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of Winchester and Ross Road just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were shot at the shopping center, and they were both taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police were not given any suspect information.

A business owner nearby told WREG the shooting began as an altercation in a barbershop in the shopping center.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.