Sy lead Rebels in narrow win over Southeastern Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. – Khadim Sy scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting as Mississippi held off Southeastern Louisiana 83-76 at Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Sy also grabbed seven rebounds, had one blocked shot and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. His dunk with 50 seconds left put Ole Miss up 80-72 to seal it. SE Louisiana led 34-30 with just under four minutes left in the first half, but Ole Miss ended the half on a 12-6 run to take a 42-41 lead at halftime. The Rebels opened the second half with a 13-7 run over eight minutes, extending their lead to 55-48.