South Memphis rooming house fire leaves six people without shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least half a dozen people are without shelter after the South Memphis rooming house they were living at went up in flames Saturday morning.

Smoke and flames poured out of the rooming house along Patton Street, sending thick smoke across the city around 7:30 a.m. and even showing up on WREG's weather cameras.

"I see the water and smoke and stuff coming from the next house, it was kind of devastating," next door neighbor Martino Jones said. "It was kind of nerve-racking."

Jones said an already difficult situation was made worse knowing the fire destroyed everything in its path, including Christmas gifts.

"People need a place to stay, and it's the holidays," he said. "I hate the fact that this happened during the holidays."

But neighbors told WREG they will do what they can to help those forced into the cold.

Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cooke said crews were battling the fire for nearly an hour from the inside before they too were forced out, as the roof began caving in.

One person in the house and one firefighter suffered minor injuries due to the fire. Both are expected to be OK.

As things stand, at least half a dozen people are now looking for a new place to call home. The Red Cross has stepped in by offering to help those affected by the fast-moving fire.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.