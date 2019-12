× Razorbacks hold of Valpo for 10th win of the season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Isaiah Joe scored 21 points, Mason Jones added 20 and Arkansas beat Valparaiso 72-68 in the first meeting between the teams. It was the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock. They improved their record to 12-9 over the last 21 visits. Adrio Bailey and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 10 points each for Arkansas (10-1). Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso (7-6) with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.