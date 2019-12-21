× Police investigate possible shooting on I-240 near Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was possibly shot on the interstate Saturday night, and as they investigate, police are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Police responded to Interstate 240 near Lamar around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for a shooting call.

Memphis Police said they did not locate a shooting victim on I-240, but shortly after the shooting call, a shooting victim showed up at a fire station in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley.

Police believe this victim may be related to the situation on I-240. They are working to see where the shooting actually took place.

Officers blocked off the right westbound lane of I-240 in the area, and there was a heavy police presence on the interstate.

WREG is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

If the shooting is confirmed to have happened on the interstate, it would be the 40th highway shooting in Memphis in 2019.