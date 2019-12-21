× One man killed in car crash in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say one man was killed in a crash in East Memphis on Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Quince & Lynnfield. Police say the car left the street and crashed into a fence and tree.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified the driver as 23-year-old Kshon Ross of Memphis.

Police say that there another vehicle may have been involved in the crash, and that there may have been witnesses. Officers were reportedly told that the witnesses had to leave the scene before police arrived.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call police at 901-636-4640 or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.