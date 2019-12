× Woman critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a woman was injured in a shooting in northeast Memphis on Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Woods Edge. Officers responded to the scene at around 8:44 p.m.

The woman went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information regarding potential suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.