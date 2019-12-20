Military mom comes home to Memphis, surprises daughter at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Riverwood Elementary third-grader got a Christmas surprise she’ll never forget Friday.

Quashaundria Williams, a staff sergeant in the Army, has been deployed in the military for six months.

She decided to surprise her daughter, 8-year-old Shaumya Williams, with a surprise homecoming in the classroom in Cordova.

“Mommy!” Shaumya cried when her mom walked in.

Quashaundria says this is her second deployment. The first one was in Afghanistan for one year. This time she was deployed to Korea originally for one year but they allowed her to come home for the holidays at the six-month mark.