Memphis police, local charity make surprise Christmas gift deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department teamed up with a local charity to make surprise Christmas present deliveries.

Memphis police and the Boll Weevil Charity Foundation met up at a Target in East Memphis and filled their carts with TVs, toys and a few bikes.

These items were specifically picked out to replace items taken over the last month in home burglaries or lost in a fire.

“Our detectives do a good job,” MPD Deputy Chief Mike Shearin said. “It’s hard–there are so many need families out there, but they do a good job of kind of going through their reports to find folks in need.”

The Boll Weevil Charity Foundation and Memphis police raised thousand of dollars to pay for the gifts. The money they raised paid for about one-thousand dollars worth of gifts for each family.

Target does the shopping ahead of time and turns a room in its store into gift wrapping central.

Store director Sarah Huntsman said, “I have a couple of team members who have done it the last couple of years and really makes my team feel like we can give back to the community and give the season a purpose at Target.”

Memphis police are helping ten families this year, but everyone involved in this massive operation say they’re the real winners, because they get to play Santa for the day.

“It’s so exciting,” said Todd Brown, president of Boll Weevil Charity Foundation. “You wear these masks and glasses for a reason because every group we visit today will be surprised.”