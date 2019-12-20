× Marshall county man convicted of cyberstalking, gun crime

MARSHALL CO., Miss. — A Marshall County man has been convicted of cyberstalking as well as federal gun violation.

Anthony Robinson, 54, of Byhalia, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cyberstalking.

The conviction was handed down Thursday afternoon.

Robinson allegedly began sending emails referencing mass shootings after he was laid off from his job. Robinson sent these emails from October of 2018 to July 2019. In the emails, Robinson reportedly “self-identified” with a number of mass shooters.

Three victims testified that the emails “put them in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury.”

When authorities searched Robinson’s home, they found ammunition and a number of firearms.

U.S. Attorney William C. Lamar said, “This case marks the first prosecution in our District under the new federal law preventing cyberstalking and the new Project Guardian initiative, implemented by the Department of Justice in the Fall of 2019.”

The investigation was undertaken as part of the Department of Justice’s longstanding gun violence reduction initiative, “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” as well as “Project Guardian”, the Department of Justice’s new initiative to help reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.