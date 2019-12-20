Man injured, dog killed in Trumann shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMANN, Ark. -- A shooting in Trumann injured one man and killed a dog.

Trumann police say the man was shot in the chest Thursday evening near Ambrea Street.

That man was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Justin Harmon, a friend of the victim, said, "It’s pretty terrible. It’s not what we’re used to seeing around this neighborhood. It’s pretty sad really.”

Witnesses said they saw two men with orange ski masks running from the home after the shooting.

People who spoke with WREG believed the victim was shot several times, and a dog was shot and killed.

The shooting happened while two children were inside of the home. They were not physically hurt.

Friends and neighbors now hope the victim pulls through.

"That was a really good friend of mine," Harmon said. "Everybody in the neighborhood knows him, he’s a really good guy.”

Trumann police have not released information regarding potential suspects at this time.