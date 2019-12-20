× Madonna Learning Center play shows true meaning of Christmas

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A group of students in Germantown say they’re relaying the true meaning of Christmas this holiday season through love, laughter and compassion.

For 50 years, Madonna Learning Center, a private school for children and young adults with intellectual disabilities, has been orchestrating a play defining the true meaning of the holiday season.

Students at Madonna try to hold in the excitement they can’t wait to release all year. This is a play with 82 stars.

“We were sold out before Thanksgiving for our shows, so that’s quite a feat, that 82 students can bring in 2,400 people in the community,” executive director Jo Gilbert said.

This year’s title is “The Journey.” It’s the story of Christmas, the story of the nativity, and it’s wrapped in another story.

Some of these students aren’t able to fully share through words, but express through action.

Their smiles light up the room when talking about this time of year, and spending time as a group with their friends.

Madonna has been around for 50 years, and the play in existence since the very beginning.