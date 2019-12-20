× Four charged after man injured, dog killed in Arkansas shooting

***DEC. 21 UPDATE***

TRUMANN, Ark. — Four people are arrested and charged in the Thursday shooting in Trumann that injured a man and killed a dog.

Trumann Police said 22-year-old Shameka Turner, 29-year-old Fierra Brooks, 18-year-old Daniel Morris and a 16-year-old boy are all facing attempted murder charges in relation to the shooting.

Police said Turner and Brooks drove from their home of Marked Tree, Arkansas, to Marion, Arkansas, to pick up Morris and the 16-year-old, who planned to buy drugs from a 36-year-old man in Trumann.

At the man’s house, the deal reportedly turned violent, and the 16-year-old and Morris both fired their guns, striking the man three times and killing his dog.

A baby and a toddler were also in the residence, but they were not hurt.

The 16-year-old and Morris then fled the scene and were picked up again by Turner and Brooks.

All four suspects are charged with attempted murder, and Trumann Police said more charges are pending.

“I would like to personally thank Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Marked Tree Police Department, Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas Community Corrections for their invaluable assistance in bringing four individuals to justice,” Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson said. “The law enforcement community in Northeast Arkansas is an incredible team, and Trumann Police Department is proud to be a member of that family.”

The 36-year-old victim is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

***ORIGINAL STORY — POSTED DEC. 20***

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMANN, Ark. -- A shooting in Trumann injured one man and killed a dog.

Trumann police say the man was shot in the chest Thursday evening near Ambrea Street.

That man was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Justin Harmon, a friend of the victim, said, "It’s pretty terrible. It’s not what we’re used to seeing around this neighborhood. It’s pretty sad really.”

Witnesses said they saw two men with orange ski masks running from the home after the shooting.

People who spoke with WREG believed the victim was shot several times, and a dog was shot and killed.

The shooting happened while two children were inside of the home. They were not physically hurt.

Friends and neighbors now hope the victim pulls through.

"That was a really good friend of mine," Harmon said. "Everybody in the neighborhood knows him, he’s a really good guy.”

Trumann police have not released information regarding potential suspects at this time.