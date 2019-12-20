× ‘Endangered’ 15-year-old runaway found safe

***UPDATE***

Memphis Police said on Dec. 21 that Airena Smith has been located.

Police did not give any information on her whereabouts, but they said she was safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home eight days ago.

Memphis police say that Airena Smith was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of White Birch Drive on December 12.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert that stated Airena is considered an endangered runaway.

Airena is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair with gold streaks in it and brown eyes. Memphis police say Airena was wearing her hair in afro puffs.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike pull-over, a yellow shirt, brown camouflage pants and brown Ugg boots.

If you see Airena or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.