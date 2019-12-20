× Elementary school teacher charged with statutory rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fifth-grade teacher is on paid administrative leave after he was charged with aggravated statutory rape of a teenager.

Marvin Straughter, 55, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a boy at a home in Midtown between July 2018 and August 2019, according to court records.

Court documents say that the victim’s great-grandfather went to police after learning about the sexual relationship Straughter was having with his great-grandson.

Shelby County Schools said Straughter is a teacher at Oakhaven Elementary School and has been employed by the district since 2013.

The district said that appropriate action will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation. .

SCS said families at Oakhaven are being informed of the investigation, but the allegations do not involve students at Oakhaven.

“Oakhaven ES staff will ensure students in Straughter’s class are fully supported while this matter is being investigated,” SCS said in a statement.

Straughter is licensed with the state of Tennessee. However, if convicted, his license will be automatically revoked.

Straughter’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 27.