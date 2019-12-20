× Dyersburg business owner robbed, locked in a closet

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police say that a business owner was robbed and locked in a closet by the suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on December 5 in the 300 block of Gordon Street. Officers responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim reportedly told police that she had been trying to close her business for the day when the suspect approached her. The suspect pulled out a gun, forced her back inside of the business, and demanded money.

The victim said she told the suspect that there was no money on the premises. The suspect then forced the victim into a closet and locked her in.

The victim was able to free herself and call for help.

Police say the suspect got away with the victim’s wallet, which had some cash and credit cards inside.

The victim described the suspect as 5-foot-7-inches tall, with a muscular build, and wearing a red hoodie.

Police say the Criminal Investigations Division “actively involved with the case.”

If you have any information regarding this, please contact them at 731-288-7679. You can also contact the Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.