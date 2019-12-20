× County mayor, local philanthropists host Christmas shopping spree for 125 kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris and several local philanthropists teamed up to help more than 100 children get a Christmas gift.

Mayor Lee Harris, along with Steve and Samantha Bryson of the Never Forgotten Foundation, and Gayle Rose of the Team Max Foundation, met at a Walmart in Whitehaven on Friday morning, and gave 125 kids the shopping experience of their lives.

“They’re excited, they’re joyous you know,” Kendale Hutton, the manager of that Walmart, said. “It’s good to see the smile on the kid’s face. It’s a very humbling experience.”

The partnership between the Shelby County government and the local philanthropists provided a $125 voucher to each of the kids to pick and choose their Christmas toys.

Many of the children are the children of clients from the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry.

Memphis firefighters and police officers were on hand to assist in making toy selections.

“It’s a great program. We did it last year. Really good for the kids. It’s great to give back to the community,” said Memphis firefighter Patrick Thornhill.