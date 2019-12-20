× Collierville police chief submits notice of retirement, effective Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville’s chief of police submitted a letter Friday announcing he was retiring, effective 5 p.m. the same day.

David Tillner’s brief letter gave no reason for the sudden departure.

Tillner has been with Collierville Police since 1989 after a career in the Marines where he served Oval Office detail for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, according to information on the town’s website.

He was named chief by Collierville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on June 18, 2018, according to the city.

Town officials had earlier said Tillner resigned, but the letter used the word “retirement.”