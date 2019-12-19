× Woman offers $7K reward, hires plane in search of stolen dog

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco woman is offering a $7,000 reward and has hired a plane to fly over the city to search for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd stolen from outside a grocery store last weekend.

The plane, which cost an additional $1,200, will fly a banner with the website she set up to find her her dog, Jackson, which was stolen Saturday outside a grocery store in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

Emilie Talermo said Thursday she has been doing everything she can to find her 5-year-old dog.

“I am just one person and I really need help getting the word out there,” Talermo said.