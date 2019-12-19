× Valero station in North Memphis robbed, police search for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspects involved in the robbery of a Valero gas station in North Memphis.

Police say the robbery happened at the Valero in the 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue on Wednesday, December 18.

Officers were reportedly told that two men robbed a man inside of the gas station.

Police describe the first suspect as a heavy-set man in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a long goatee. This suspect was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with a medium-build, wearing all black clothing.

Police say the second suspect arrived at the scene in a 2010-2012 red Ford F-150 with chrome step bars on the sides, a chrome push bumper on the front and cargo/storage compartment attached to the bed.

Police also say that the suspects could possibly be occupying a stolen beige 2004 Ford Taurus.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.