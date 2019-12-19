× Train to Christmas Town derails in Mississippi with passengers on board

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A holiday train ride derailed in Mississippi with more than 200 passengers on board, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

The Train to Christmas Town derailed in Panola County, according to the county sheriff. There were 228 passengers on board at the time of derailment, but the sheriff said no injuries were reported.

Buses are at the scene to take passengers back to Batesville, where the train ride begins.

The train was not moving at a fast speed just south of Batesville when the derailment happened, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Train to Christmas Town is a holiday-themed train ride that takes passengers to see Santa Claus at “Christmas Town.”

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.