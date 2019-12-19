SCSO search for missing man wearing security guard uniform

Posted 3:36 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, December 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man who may still be wearing his security guard uniform.

SCSO says that Curtis Harris, 81, was last seen in the area of American Way & Getwell Road on Wednesday, December 18.

Harris was last seen wearing his security guard uniform.

SCSO says that Harris was in a blue, Dodge Ram, single cab truck.

If you see Harris or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

