Reports: James Wiseman has left University of Memphis for NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Wiseman has withdrawn from the University of Memphis and is preparing for the 2020 NBA draft, according to his Instagram account and online sources.

Wiseman said on his Instagram account that he had withdrawn from the university to play in the NBA.

Shams Sharania reporting the move on Twitter Thursday.

Wiseman is a potential No. 1 pick. He signed with the University of Memphis this season after playing with U of M head coach Penny Hardaway at East High School, but faced controversy over an $11,500 gift Hardaway made to his family while he was in high school.

The NCAA ruled that Wiseman would have to sit out several games and be fined. He was scheduled for a possible return in January.