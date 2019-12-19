× Police: 5-year-old child shot, arrives at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that has left a 5-year-old child injured.

Police say a family member brought the child to the Delta Medical Center. The child was then transported to Le Bonheur.

There is no information available on the child’s condition at this time.

Police say that preliminary reports suggest that the child was accidentally shot, possibly while playing with a gun.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.