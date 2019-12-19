× Mom says thieves stole kids’ Christmas presents from under the tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single mother of three who lost her husband last year says she will have to explain to her kids why they won’t be getting everything she bought them for Christmas this year.

The Fox Meadows resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said she got an alert on her phone saying her back door had been triggered and saw two intruders coming through her balcony door. One tumbled right over her couch into her second-story apartment.

“I mean, I was numb. I couldn’t believe it was actually happening,” she said.

Once inside, the burglars began removing TVs, clothing and other items from her bedrooms — and then they went straight for the wrapped presents under the tree.

“They are even looking at the names on the Christmas presents before they are throwing them in my daughter’s blanket and going out the window,” she said.

She was too afraid to sleep in her apartment Wednesday night. She said she works hard to provide for her daughters and in seconds, these thieves took everything. The burglars even took the surveillance camera in the apartment.

“I don’t care about my stuff,” she said. “I just want my kids to wake up for Christmas and have a smile on their face. That’s all I’m worried about.”

She believes she may have confronted one of the burglars before they got away, and says police shouldn’t have trouble finding them because one of them dropped his cell phone on her bedroom floor.

Still, she says it won’t make up for what’s she’s lost.

“You took away my safety, you took away my privacy, you took away everything from me,” she said.

If you know anything that can help police catch the burglars, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.