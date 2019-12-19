× Gov. Lee says Tennessee will accept refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (Nexstar) Gov. Bill Lee went against the legislative grain Wednesday by saying Tennessee will provide “safe harbor” to those “fleeing religious persecution.”

According to WKRN, Lee sent out a statement outlining his decision on refugee resettlement. “The refugee population in Tennessee is small, and I believe our consent to cooperate and consult with the Trump Administration to provide a safe harbor for those who are fleeing religious persecution and violent conflict is the right decision,” Lee’s statement said. A Lee administration member estimates the number of refugees resettled in Tennessee will be about 200-250, and they were described as Christians. The governor received plaudits from several refugee rights group and Nashville Republican Senator Steve Dickerson.

But not everyone is in favor of the federal resettlement program. One of those against the decision not to “opt out” is House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). In his legislative office here, the speaker said he did not hear from the governor beforehand about the refugee resettlement decision

“We have not had a conversation with Governor Lee yet,” Sexton said around noon Wednesday. “He has not reached out to the me or the lieutenant governor that I am aware of at this point. We got a call from staff this morning.”

Sexton said the House would not have agreed with the decision.

“We think (governor) should have opted out,” he said. “If you look at the joint statement from the two speakers it says where the General Assembly really is.”