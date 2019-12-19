Frayser student gives Christmas presents to homeless families in memory of father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old student at a Frayser school is donating Christmas presents in his late father's memory.

Jalen Maddox and his classmates at Greater Praise Christian Academy will be delivering Christmas gifts to 14 homeless families at the Living for Christ Restoration House in Frayser.

Jalen has organized this delivery in memory of his father, Montrell Tate. Tate and his nephew were murdered in November 2018.

"My momma told me he got shot, him and my cousin," Jalen said. "They got shot at the same time. He got shot in the back of the head, and my cousin got shot all over."

Jalen is taking a positive memory of his dad and turning into a bright Christmas for the homeless.

"When people was at they lowest, he used to give money to them. Even when he didn't have nothing. So I decided, I look up to him, so I wanted to see could I follow in his footsteps," Jalen said.

Those 14 families, including 42 children, will be receiving bags of personal items, toys for the kids and a hot meal courtesy of Jalen's school.

Jalen considers this a personal victory for himself.

"This was a life goal I wanted to do and I already succeeded," Jalen said. "I'm already 15 and I already succeeded in a life goal."