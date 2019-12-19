× Family demands answers after inmate dies in Shelby County facility

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died while in custody at a Shelby County correctional facility, and now his family wants answers.

Marilyn Felix got the news on November 8 that her son, 29-year-old Martin Lambert, was dead.

“I’m hurt, I’m restless,” Felix said. “I can’t sleep at night. I don’t like to talk about it because it hurts.”

Lambert was serving time at the Shelby County penal farm. Investigators say he was found unresponsive in his dorm by corrections staff. He was taken to the hospital but died.

Lambert was the second inmate in a week to die while in custody. His death happened just days after marijuana activist Thorne Peters was found unresponsive in his cell.

Records show Lambert had been in trouble multiple times in the past. His latest sentence handed down after he was treated for an overdose. Responding officers found him in possession of a gun that he wasn’t supposed to have.