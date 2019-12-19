× Bloomberg to unveil healthcare plan in Memphis campaign stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will make a Memphis appearance Thursday at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

His campaign says he’ll unveil his health care plan, a plan Bloomberg says is achievable and will provide better, more affordable health care.

This comes one day after a federal appeals court said Obamacare’s individual mandate is unconstitutional. The decision is sure to put the issue of health care back into the spotlight.

Bloomberg, a former New York city mayor and billionaire businessman, is hoping he can become the Democratic nominee by positioning himself as a moderate, and as the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.

He’s using his fortune to reach voters through TV advertising, and has already laid down more than $100 million for TV ads, more than all other Democratic candidates combined.

Bloomberg was in Mississippi earlier this month, where he apologized for one his most controversial policies when mayor of New York.

“On the practice of stop and frisk, I certainly got it wrong and I regret that,” Bloomberg said.

New York’s stop and frisk policy did cut down on gun violence, but was criticized for unfairly targeting blacks.

Bloomberg will need the black vote to win the nomination.

He is scheduled to speak at the library at 11 a.m.